Questions of Faith During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Media by Caeden Barron.

Questions regarding God and COVID-19 have plagued many individuals even before shelter-in-place restrictions were put in place. Are these unprecedented circumstances a judgment of God? Did God cause the Coronavirus? How is God trying to get our attention through this virus? What we should do as Christians during this time?

Adam Cruse and Jimmy Hammond, both pastors at The Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman, Illinois, discuss these questions that were submitted by their church community and share their opinion on God’s activity in this pandemic. This full weekend service was edited to provide a short highlight of each question and their answers. The views expressed are the personal opinion of the pastors and are explained in more detail in their full-service video. To watch this, click the link here.