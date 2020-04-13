Sitting Around? Why Not Play A Mobile Game?

In this day and age, nearly everyone has a mobile phone. When you walk around in public, you constantly see people just looking down at their screens. This may annoy some, but sometimes you just need something to do while you wait for something else to happen. This is where mobile games come in to play! Mobile games give everyone the chance to entertain themselves with just a couple of taps. If you are new to the mobile game scene (or even play them currently), here are some suggested mobile games to help you eliminate that boredom!

Calibria: Crystal Guardians

Calibria: Cystal Guardians. Media by Mars Game Network Technology Co.

Calibria: Crystal Guardians is a gacha-styled roleplaying game that gives you the chance to summon, train, and evolve your monsters to be used to tackle big challenges. Calibria is great for those looking to find an introductory gacha game. It gives more generous rates on the summoning chances as well as tons of great rewards to help players new to the game. It contains an auto-feature that lets you continually run for better gear and such to upgrade your units. This can work for people that do not want to put a lot of attention into the game. The game gives you guidance with the challenge quests and tutorials available. Overall, it is easy to catch on to and beginner-friendly. Go ahead and give it a shot!

Rise of Kingdoms

Rise of Kingdoms. Media by Lilith Games.

Rise of Kingdoms is a civilization-building game that allows you to pose as one of many factions throughout history. In this game, you get the chance to make alliances with other players, develop your kingdom, and takedown hoards of barbarians. You work to develop your city and grow stronger through it. As you develop, the game gives you more options for buildings, soldiers, and resources. Along with this, you get to recruit commanders that will lead your troops to battle. This allows you to disperse your soldiers amongst the commanders to be able to do multiple fights at once if you are a more aggressive player. With the ability to choose what kind of civilization yours will be, it leaves space for diversity. Fitting a multitude of personality-types, this game is worth a bit of time.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Media by Moonton.

Are you familiar with the computer game League of Legends? If so, Mobile Legends is a way for you to basically play that game on your phone! This game has tutorials to cover the basics of the game and let you adapt to these new mobile controls. When you are first thrown into the matches against other players, you are set up with other newbies and people of your skill level. This game requires quite a bit of time because each match could take anywhere from fifteen to forty-five minutes. As you play more, you will start to pick up on the mechanics and strategies of the game. This game is for the people that have time and like the challenge of learning the more advanced themes of a game. The game is fun and can even get you some new friends.

Shadowverse CCG

Shadowverse CCG. Media by Cygames Inc.

Shadowverse CCG is a mobile card game that is like Hearthstone. This one is far less pay-to-win, though. Instead of making sure that you are constantly keeping up with the new overpowered cards, this game allows you to take a few different approaches that can lead to either victory or demise. For the more laid-back players, there is a story mode included that allows you to play with the thrill of the plot unfolding as you learn the game. When it comes to mobile card games, this one is definitely a top pick.

Conclusion

A pretty good roster of games, right? What are you waiting for? Go try them out! If you feel like anything was left out, go ahead and put it in the comments! You can also get connected with other players and possibly make some new friends. You can also feel free to ask for help if you end up getting stuck. Each of these games have flourishing communities that have wonderful individuals. Get connected and get gaming!