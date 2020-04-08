Sony Not Attending Pax Because of the Coronavirus!

Sony once again will not be showing up to another gaming event or expo, similar to what they did at E3 last year. Fans are unaware of why they did not show at last year’s E3. In reality, they may not have had anything to display for the PS4. This time Sony is not attending this year’s event of Pax because of the Coronavirus, which has made a lot of people angry. The reason behind this is because once again Sony is not showing up to show off any of their major games that fans are all excited for and some that are waiting to be revealed. One game that fans are all waiting on is the well-known game that is a PlayStation exclusive, “The Last of Us 2.” The first game was a great success as an action-adventure survival horror video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony. The Last of Us 2 is the second installment to a rather great game that was going to be seen at Pax. Now, Sony has a different plan for the game to reveal with the Coronavirus taking over many lives in China and the United States. Sony had a change of plans about showing up to the event.

The Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe symptoms. The common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing just to name a few. Sony felt that this would be the safest option because of the virus that took the lives of so many people. Sony continues to say, “We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.” This shows that the coronavirus is starting to become such a big deal that Sony would cancel on one of the largest gaming conventions in the United States. Thus, this event bringing tens of thousands of people to the Boston Convention center each year will not happen. To me, this is the right thing that Sony decided to do for not only them but for their workers and developers who worked on their games for years.

I’m not the only one that agrees with the decisions that Sony has made on their part. Russel J. Lamb agrees it was the right idea for Sony to exit the Pax event, even though he doesn’t know much about the pandemic that the United States has to go through as a whole. All that he knows is that it’s dangerous and harmful to everyone including elders and infants with countless deaths around the world. He also said that with this pandemic people should not be in big crowds to help keep from spreading the virus. He also states it’s a scary thing to have, you would not want any of your love ones to get it. Even you could get it, spreading it to others might be fatal. The last thing he had to say was that everyone needs to pray and take care of one another.