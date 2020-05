Mahari Holt and Russell Lamb discuss Matthew 7:1 and what it has to say regarding the judgment of others. They find that it is God’s job alone to pass judgment on anyone as Jesus taught in the story of the adulterous woman (John 8:1-11). Humans make mistakes, but God’s grace covers us in forgiveness. The conversation also distinguishes the important difference between judgment and discernment. Listen below!

Media by Russell Lamb.