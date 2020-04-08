Tokyo Summer Olympics Postponed Until 2021

Coronavirus impact has spread throughout nations causing panic in many. Within a month’s time, the virus has changed many lives and lives have been lost. Sports have been canceled causing people to find other hobbies to entertain themselves. Along with many things in the sports world, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have been impacted too.

Media by Marcos Depaula/AFP/Getty Images.

The International Olympic Committee announced that the games would be postponed until the Summer of 2021. For nearly a decade since Tokyo won its bid for the Olympics, preparation and anticipation for the games were running through the nation. Expectations and financial stakes were both high for Tokyo to deliver, and stress will be higher for the next year.

Japan is spending about $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but the nation’s audit board says that the spending could hit twice that amount now that the games are being postponed. The effect of the Olympics being cancelled will not only hurt Japan, but all the athletes who planned on participating. The Olympics are a big accomplishment for all who are able to make it. With the cancellation, athletes will have to maintain their healthy lifestyles to stay in shape for next year’s games.

Gold medalists Nathan Adrian, Ryan Held, Michael Phelps, and Caeleb Dressel of the United States kiss their medals on the podium on day two the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Media by Clive Rose/Staff/Getty Images.

Scientist Lars Donath said, “The coronavirus has put athletes who are in preparation for an Olympic Games in Tokyo in a tricky situation. The coronavirus means specific training is difficult for athletes. Without it, speed and explosiveness are quickly lost” (Lars Donath, Deutsche Welle).

German pole-vaulter Katharina Bauer told Donath in an interview, “My muscles I use for competition will only stay in their current condition for around two weeks.” This means athletes will have to train harder to keep their bodies in shape for another calendar year. Athletes will have to help themselves with semi-specific exercises. This is going to require a lot of creativity, Movement and imagination training will be very key for the athletes.

Sarah Voss, Gymnast. Media by Zimbio.

Gymnast Sarah Voss from Cologne took handstand blocks back home with her in order to simulate semi-specific training at home. Of course it’s not comparable to her actual training program for Tokyo, but it is a start.

Preparation for big sporting events are tailored specifically to training plans that makes sure the athletes are in peak condition at the right time. Long breaks from competition can potentially bring damage to the athlete if they don’t use the time to train adaptively and correctly.

It will be extremely important for athletes to have a concrete plan in place by their trainer to adjust to the delay the corona virus has caused.

Kristi Castlin, Brianna Rollins and Nia Ali celebrate with American flags after the women’s 100-meter hurdles final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Media by Getty Images.

Coach Wilson’s, GU track and field coach, shared his thoughts about the Olympics being canceled. Wilson says, I feel sorry for the athletes who waited all this time to compete and unfortunately, because of the virus, they’ll have to wait another year to compete. Hopefully their bodies will hold up.”

Last time the Olympics were canceled was World War II. The nation was able to bounce back from that. This delay will be difficult for athletes and fans, but in the spare time, it will be very important that these Olympic athletes keep training so they can put on a show in 2021.

Media by Brenden Rutlin.