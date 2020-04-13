Volleyball Team Captain: George Black

George Black is a senior team captain from Roger, Arkansas who earned second-team all-conference this year! He truly wants to leave his mark on this program. Black sat down and reflected on his season. He has lots of memories from volleyball at Greenville University.

Interview with George Black during the season.

Surprisingly, only one volleyball player on the team has played both high school and collegiate volleyball. The rest of the players never played in high school. Black came to Greenville University for basketball originally, but he was playing volleyball just for fun one night, and fell in love with it. The men’s volleyball coach, Chad Nelson, said “Men’s volleyball in high school is growing by 20%. In college, it’s growing by 70%.” The team is winning off the court too; according to Coach Nelson, the team’s average GPA is 3.5.

Coach Nelson said it has been difficult to win games because GU plays in one of the toughest conferences. According to Greenville athletics, the volleyball team joined a new conference this year. “The CCIW was founded in 1946 and currently services nine-member institutions including Augustana College (Rock Island, IL), Carroll University (Waukesha, WI), Carthage College (Kenosha, WI), Elmhurst College (Elmhurst, IL), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, IL), Millikin University (Decatur, IL), North Central College (Naperville, IL), North Park University (Chicago, IL) and Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL). During the 2017-18 academic year, the CCIW honored over 2,100 academic All-conference recipients, 15 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, 28 CoSIDA Academic All-District recipients, and over 100 all-Americans.” This conference seems tough. Three teams out five are ranked nationally.

Black expressed that he is proud of his team even though the season ended unexpectedly.

Interview with George Black on the end of the season.

