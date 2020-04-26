Who are the Future NBA Stars?

With the NBA season still in question on whether it will continue or just postpone play until next year, one thing is for certain: young NBA prospects are still training in hopes of making their NBA dreams come true. With only two months until the 2020 NBA Draft, let’s take a look at some of the well-known prospects entering the league this year.

Anthony Edwards. Media by NBC Sports.

Most NBA scouts expect 6’5, 225-pound Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards to be the first name called on draft night in June. With his athleticism and defense ability, Edwards will jump right onto an NBA roster and be able to contribute right away. Most NBA scouts are comparing Edwards to Dwyane Wade or Donovan Mitchell. At the age of 18, Edwards already has an NBA ready body, and he uses his strength very well. He should be able to build that strength once in the league. Another aspect of Edwards’ game that scouts are loving is his vision of the floor. Edwards always has his head up allowing him to have great court vision, read double teams very well, and read where the ball is coming off the rim to secure a rebound. During his season at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Edwards was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2019.

Cole Anthony Guard. Media by Chapel Boro.

North Carolina freshman, Cole Anthony, made his decision to enter the NBA Draft last week via Instagram. Cole Anthony is the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony who played 11 seasons in the NBA.

After suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for 11 games this pass season, Anthony had some fans wondering if he would return the North Carolina for another year. Some say that the knee injury hurt Anthony’s draft stock, but most still believe he will be a top pick.

NBA scouts are comparing Anthony to guard Austin Rivers. Anthony is a 6’3 point guard, and possesses an amazing ability to get to the rim and score. Quick on the open floor, Anthony is fearless when it comes to going into the paint against taller defenders. He has good ball handling skills, and is able to control the tempo of the game. A weakness Anthony shows is his size. Anthony doesn’t have standout size and length, but his athleticism should help him out with that. Anthony averaged 18.5 points per game, 4.0 assist per game, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Scouts believe Anthony will be a for sure Top-5 pick.

LaMelo Ball Guard. Media by Bleacher Report.

One of the most controversial picks in this year draft will be LaMelo Ball. Ball has already been in the spotlight for years. He is the younger brother of Lonzo Ball, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball has amazing court vision. As a 6’6 point guard, Ball will be able to see the floor and make plays for his teammates. Some scouts question Ball’s maturity level, but he showed great improvements with his character while playing for the Illawarra Hawks. During his final season with the Hawks, Melo averaged 17.0 points per game, 6.8 assist per game, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

David McDaniel gave his thoughts about these future NBA players. “I’ve watched Melo Ball for years, even back when we has in high school. I believe he’s going to do good things in the league if put into the right position. Cole Anthony is going to be a bucket. Anthony Edwards, I haven’t watched a lot of his game, but his defense ability should take him long way in the NBA.”

Tune in to the NBA Draft to see where these potential superstars will end up.