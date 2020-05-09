GU Track: Inside the Lines with Coach Patton

This week, Coach Brain Patton from the men’s and women’s cross country and track team at Greenville University talks about his team and their status. “Brian Patton has been serving as the head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach at Greenville University since 1994. His men’s track and field teams have been crowned NCCAA national champions 10 times and national invitational champions twice while the women’s track and field team has placed as high as second at the NCCAA championships” (Greenville University). Last year, Patton was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He explained the way recruitment is being handled currently through this situation. In this interview, Coach Patton also talks about how his athletes are still being active and getting prepared for next season. Patton also explains how some of the seniors will proceed due to the NCAA new rule. Patton told us about the admission office at Greenville University how they’re helping his recruitment. Tune in to the video below to hear more about the track and field team from Coach Patton himself.

Interview with Coach Patton. Media by Seth Logan.

Media by GU.

Media by Seth Logan.