GU Track: Inside the Lines

In this week’s episode of Inside the Lines, special guest, Russell Lamb, talks about his GU track experience. Lamb is a senior at Greenville University and is a part of the men’s track and field team. Lamb spent most of his time with Coach Holden who helps him perform at his best. The NCAA has granted spring sport seniors another year of play due to the Coronavirus. Click the video to learn more about Lamb and if he will take his extra year of athletic eligibility. Will Lamb run? You will have to watch and listen!

Interview with Russell Lamb. Media by Mike Buckhanna.

Media by Seth Logan.