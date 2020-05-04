Most Anticipated Games in 2020: Part 3

Here we are on the third and final chapter of games you need to be ready for in the near future (barring any more delays due to the coronavirus outbreak). Here are some updates for upcoming games: a new release date for The Last of Us Part II will be June 19. Ghost of Tsushima comes the following month on July 17. The Last of Us Part II will also be a huge game, requiring at least 100+ GB of hard drive space. The physical release will ship on two disks as Red Dead Redemption 2 did.

Apex Legends Season 5 will be called Fortune’s Favor. A new season means a new character, battle pass, ranked series, and more. The new character to be introduced is Loba, a character who was teased last season with the Revenant Cinematic trailer with a vengeance to get the man who took her happy early life away. On May 12, take her fight into your hands. With Season 5 coming they are introducing Quests. We will hunt for treasure and answers and those that complete the journey will be “richly rewarded”. Will we find more lore around the soon to be 13 legends stories and history with each other in-game? With a recent tweet containing a Specter from the Titanfall series with the question, “what is a simulacrum?” who knows what Apex has in store for us. Could the next legend for Season 6 be an android-type legend?



Media by Respawn.

Assassins Creed Valhalla takes place in the 9th Century England. That means old school Vikings. Take control of Eivor (playable as female or male) and lead your clan of Norse warriors across the icy North Sea. This game will revamp its RPG mechanics with the unique gear, meaning you can keep the same gear and beat the game. If you want to go out and collect everything you can but it is not required. Nearly every decision has lasting effects in the world. Using your words wisely can prevent or make a battle for your people and their home. You will also be able to raid against rival Saxon strongholds. Use Eivor’s dual wild axes, swords, shields, and Hidden Blade to your will and assassinate your enemies in multiple ways. Assassins Creed Valhalla will be available Holiday 2020 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles as well, including Google Stadia. Also, the game will support Smart delivery for Xbox, meaning you can have it for both the Xbox One and the Series X once you buy it. Another game that will do this with Xbox is Cyberpunk 2077.

Media by Ubisoft.

Valorant is a free-to-play game releasing this summer. The game is a first-person shooter that is developed and published by Riot Games. It is comprised of two teams of five, and the best of 24 rounds wins. This game has the potential to be the next best thing for Esports competition, as many pro players from other games have made the switch over to best their skills competitively. It has been compared to being a mixture of Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Overwatch, and more. It may be because Salvatore Garozzo, a map designer for Counter-Strike Global Offensive, is a designer for Valorant. The Overwatch comparison is because the agents have abilities. From fog clouds to fireballs, check out the eight agents’ abilities. Also, there are 17 weapons to be purchased, shields light and heavy, and one of several abilities of the character you are playing with.

