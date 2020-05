John 5:14 is the verse of the day! Steven Oscar and Russell Lamb speak on the reality of sin. No sin is bigger than or less than the other. We should try our best to learn from our mistakes and truly repent for the ones we have committed. The goal for every Christian is to live more like Christ. This means repenting of our sins daily and accepting the grace of salvation as we try to live like Christ. Click below to hear the thoughtful and reflective talk.

Media by Russell Lamb.