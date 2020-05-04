The Last Dance is a Must-Watch Series

Michael Jordan is widely known as the greatest of all time in the sport of basketball and some even say of all sports. There is a new documentary that goes into Michael Jordan’s career and the series is called The Last Dance. According to Vulture, “The Last Dance chronicles Michael Jordan’s leadership of the Chicago Bulls through the ’97–’98 NBA season. At the start of that season, head coach Phil Jackson gave a documentary crew unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the team, and The Last Dance interweaves that footage with profiles of players like Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and Scottie Pippen, and present-day interviews.” Basketball greats walk through the season with the media and talk about what their reactions of the situations were at that time. This helps viewers understand the ’97-’98 Bulls teams and what led their championship team to go separate ways.

Media by ESPN.

This series walks viewers through the Bulls’ last championship run where they won 62 games that year. Jordan won the MVP that season along with a championship; however, they had a lot of ups and downs. Michael Jordan wanted to be the greatest player of all time.

He won 5 MVPs, six NBA Finals records, and was on what is known as the greatest team ever in 1996, who won 72 out 82 games that season. You had to sacrifice for it, according to CBS Sports, “Winning has a price,” Jordan said in the documentary, “And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates who came after me didn’t endure all the things that I endured. Once you joined the team, you lived at a certain standard that I played the game. And I wasn’t going to take any less.” Jordan is talking about his mindset back when he playing back in the 90s. He wanted to be better than everyone on the court. He wanted to leave the game with no regrets of not trying harder.

During the Bulls’ last championship a film crew sat down with Jordan and his 1997-1998 team. Teammates like Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and a lot of other players were among some of those were interviewed. They also sat down with some NBA legends like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and even the Owner Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago Bulls. The team talked a lot about Jerry Krause who was the general manager for the Bulls at the time. He had a big ego that he let take control of him. This stopped his destiny from continuing. He gave Phil Jackson a one-year contract to coach the team. This caused Jordan to get upset because he was only willing to play for Coach Jackson because he knew he could win more NBA championships with a coach that he was familiar with.

This series shows how the Bull’s destiny ended. They won six NBA Championships. We might never see a player like Jordan again, although LeBron James is still trying to chase down MJ records. He is not even close to him, but they are from a different era and the game of basketball is always changing. People have loved the series. According to Dwayne Wade’s tweet, “Man MJ had it! He had that “IT” He was chosen to be the GOAT.”