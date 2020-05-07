This is Important: Athletes Doing Their Part in the Pandemic

How Professional Athletes and Organizations are Giving Back During the Pandemic

It’s all over the news and you’ve probably read a hundred articles updating sports fans on what officials are doing as a result of the Coronavirus. The cancelation of all NCAA tournaments, creating March Sadness and the Corona World Series in place of March Madness and the College World Series was only the beginning. Not to mention the the postponing and suspension of the NBA, NHL, MLB 2020 seasons.

During the suspension of games, concern has been centered around those stadium and arena workers who are going without a paycheck. Players like NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and Kevin Love, and NHL’s Sergei Bobrovsky have decided to do their part in supporting employees of the arenas they call home.

Here’s a list of athletes and organizations giving back (provided by cbssports.com). Check out what your team is doing.

The Bulls announced that they would pay game-day employees through all previously scheduled Bulls and Blackhawks games. Chicago Cubs: Jason Heyward donated $200,000 to coronavirus relief in Chicago, split between two organizations. Heyward is giving $100,000 each to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and MASK, an organization that is collecting supplies and food for families impacted by the virus.

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Media by Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks. Media by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans. Media by Getty Images.

Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert #27. Media by Getty Images.

Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, will donate $500,000 to various causes. Of that money, $200,000 will go to game-day employees for the Jazz, $100,000 each will go to families impacted by the virus in Utah and Oklahoma City, and 100,000 euros will go to his native France.

Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, will donate $500,000 to various causes. Of that money, $200,000 will go to game-day employees for the Jazz, $100,000 each will go to families impacted by the virus in Utah and Oklahoma City, and 100,000 euros will go to his native France. Washington Wizards: Team owner Ted Leonsis reportedly told Capital One Arena workers that they will be paid through March 31 for any Wizards or Capitals games they were scheduled to work, per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

It’s crazy how something that seems so bad can turn into something so good and so important. This highlights that it’s more than sports. It’s bigger than basketball, hockey, and baseball. It’s important to show how these organizations are providing for their extended families.