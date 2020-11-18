Even Rocks Have Soft Spots: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

In this day and age, many people allow money and wealth to alter their actions in negative ways. It’s almost as if as their bank accounts grow, their sympathetic emotion for others shrinks. This is and always has been far from the case for ex-professional athlete and current movie star Dwayne Johnson, who is also known to many as “The Rock.” For many years, Johnson has used his fame and earnings not only for his own family, but also for the benefits and needs of others. From donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities, to being an extremely strong and vocal advocate for social justice issues, Johnson has always shared positivity where it is needed.

Media by Fast and Furious.

Born in Hayward, California but raised in New Zealand for quite some time, Johnson grew accustomed to adjusting to new things. In a sense, he wasn’t really given an option. His father was a professional wrestler, and this forced the family to travel often and many times at random. This forced Johnson to attend multiple different high schools in places like Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Tennessee. He began the athletic stage of his life playing rugby early on before making the transition to football, which he fell in love with and remained involved in throughout all of high school. This love for the game of football earned Johnson many scholarship opportunities until he made the decision to sign with the University of Miami.

Although he had a fairly strong collegiate career, this was not the case when he made it to the pros. After joining a football organization in Canada, he was released from the roster just 2 months later. With no more than $7 to his name, Johnson turned to wrestling as a way to make money since he learned so much about the sport from his father. Little did he know that this is where he would truly make name for himself, earning nicknames such as “Flex Kavana,” “Rocky Maivia,” and ultimately, “The Rock.” Throughout his wrestling career, Johnson turned to acting, and after realizing how successful he could be, he chose to leave the violent world of fighting to act full-time. His dedication to film has landed him huge roles in many popular movies, such as Central Intelligence, The Game Plan, Fast Five, and even the popular children’s film Moana. His films have grossed a total of nearly $4.2 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide.

Media by EOnline.

As Johnson’s bank account grew, so did his heart for others. Aside from his movies, he realized that he had another calling in servicing others. Over the years, he has earned respect and notoriety for his countless acts of selflessness and his willing desire to give. Most recently, Johnson partnered with the billion-dollar company Microsoft, who owns X-Box, to provide a customized version of the newest release of the gaming system to children in twenty hospitals across the nation. That is a total of 50,000 children! These customizations are located on the sides of each X-Box and include Johnson’s raging bull logo along with an engraved message that reads, “Keep Smiling And Have Fun!” Johnson finds true happiness and contentment in doing things of this nature. In a post on Instagram, he captioned the photo, “…These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach, and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin’.”

Morgan McCarthy, who nurses individuals with serious illnesses, really admires the kindness that Johnson shows to others. When asked about the importance of being selfless, McCarthy shared, “The Rock’s selflessness is beyond admirable. His actions may seem small to him, but they are huge to the hearts of those he is being a blessing to. Doing little things to assist in giving others a positive outlook on life regardless of who they are and what they are going through means the most to me. People like the Rock make the world so much more of a positive place!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the true definition of a successful individual that has allowed his heart and passion for giving to grow along with his celebrity status. The many lives he has and will continue to bless prove that even rocks truly do have soft spots.

Media by Ryan Taylor.