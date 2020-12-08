Don’t Count Us Out: Women’s Basketball Update

It has been quiet on campus for the Greenville Women’s Basketball Team, but it won’t be that way for long. The Lady Panthers’ season is right around the corner. They have done pre-season workouts since the beginning of the school year and have been practicing since the beginning of October. They are excited to finally play their first game, even there are no fans allowed in the gym.

Coach Roy Mulholland, the head coach of the women’s basketball team, first talked about the conference games scheduled for this season. He said, “Our conference season starts on February 24th, and it goes six weeks, and we play 10 conference games. So we play two teams twice, and then everybody makes the conference tournament. So in the seventh week, there is the conference tournament with the potential of three games.”

Media by Wyatt Boyer.

Since the conference season isn’t as long as previous years, Coach Mo looked into adding more non-conference games to the schedule. He talked about the non-conference games he added. He said, “Our administration has given us permission to play some non-conference games, and that is unusual because there aren’t a lot of schools out there getting to do that. So, I really appreciate that about our administration. We have a game now on January 15th against Hope College in Michigan, and then on the 16th, we play Adrian College in Michigan, and they’re only about an hour and a half apart from each other. Then, the next weekend, which is the weekend of the 23rd, we are going to go up and play Concordia Chicago, but that’s still being finalized. Then on the 29th and 30th, we go up to Indiana and play Depauw University on that Friday night and Saturday so that we get two games. Then on February 6th, we play WashU. So far that is six non-conference games, and we may be able to pick up a few more to add to the schedule.”

Paige Bennet, a sophomore on the women’s basketball team, talked about all the non-conference games that were added to the schedule. Bennet said, “I think these games will be beneficial to the team to get a feel for where we are at. We will be playing really good competition, which will only make us better. I think playing different teams will prepare us for the conference and challenge us to only get better.” Senior Lauren Eagleson is also optimistic about the schedule. “I would play any team in the country if that means I get another 40 minutes on the court. No matter what our schedule looks like, the game of basketball will be the same and will never lose its thrill. Being on the court with my friends is what I want out of this season; the opponent doesn’t matter,” said Eagleson.

The Lady Panthers are ready to finally start playing games, and the season is approaching after the holiday season. They have been working hard every practice and are excited to get after it. These non-conference games will challenge the Panthers to get better and prepare them for the conference games and conference tournaments in the future.

Media by GU Women’s Basketball.

Media by Madelyn Stephen.