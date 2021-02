https://soundcloud.com/the-gc-papyrus/csquare-tech-wizard-and-paragraph-woman Media by Caeden Barron and Christina Hardin.

Episode three is the podcast of all podcasts! Caeden and Christina talk about why Christina doesn’t appreciate Caeden, COVID shame, and Apple products, specifically phones. Make sure to let us know what you liked or didn’t like in the comments so that we can keep a roof over our heads…