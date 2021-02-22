GU Succeeds at Principia Track Meet

Greenville University is beaming with pride after hearing the track results of the TRXC Timing Opportunity Meet at Principia College. Principia College, located in Elsah, Illinois, hosted this indoor meet at their Crafton Athletic Center. Competing at this state-of-the-art facility, Greenville’s athletes brought pride to the school after successfully winning first overall in the men’s meet and second overall in the women’s meet on January 29th. Greenville University Head Track Coach Brian Patton expressed, “It was a pretty good meet.” Patton’s humble expression did not accurately express the true success of our Greenville athletes.

Principia’s track. Media by Seth Isringhausen.

Indeed, NCAA Division III national rankings were first-class for Greenville University athletes at this meet. The men’s team finished with a score of 52 points, putting them in first place. McKendree University’s score of 35 points earned them second place, and William Wood’s University’s score of 14 placed them in third. Outstanding athletic performance was accomplished by Greenville’s team at this event. Hunter Matthews won the high jump of 6’4.25” and is ranked #1 nationally. Carson Rantanen won the 60-meter dash with a timing of 7.08 seconds and is ranked 7th nationally. Di’mond Salmond accomplished several achievements. He placed third in the 200-meter dash with a converted time of 22.78 seconds, and his time is ranked 9th nationally. Also, Salmond won the triple jump and is ranked 4th nationally with 43’11.” Plus, he is ranked 2nd in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.20 seconds. Alex Fink ran a converted 51.08 in the 400-meter dash to rank 5th nationally. Wesley Kile is ranked 9th in the pole vault with 13 feet. Dylan Webster accomplished his long jump with a distance of 21’1” and is ranked 10th nationally. Benjamin Schuette placed 2nd place with his lifetime best in the weight throw at 46’1” and is ranked 20th nationally. Kaleb Carlson led a strong crew in the 800-meter run with his converted 1:58.89 to be ranked 9th nationally. Lukas Baird placed 2nd in the 800-meter run and is now ranked 14th with a converted time of 2.00.86. Josh Medlin is now ranked 21st with a converted time of 2:02.39.

The league we participate in. Media by NCAA

On the women’s side of the meet, McKendree University won with a score of 43 points. Greenville University’s ladies successfully brought home second place with a score of 23 points, and they were followed by their conference rivals at Fontbonne University. The multi-gifted Cayden Sharp won the 60-meter dash with a time of 8 seconds to earn an NCAA Division III ranking of 5th. Also, Sharp placed 2nd in the hurdles with her time of 9.38 seconds with a division ranking of 3rd place. Sharp’s outstanding accomplishments were lifetime bests for her. Lastly, Sharp won the long jump of 17 feet, ranking her in 8th place of the NCAA Division III.

Greenville University’s Track and Field will have their next meet on March 6th at Principia College. There is no doubt that the Panther track and field athletes’ spirits will arise again with a strong desire to succeed. During these stressful athletic times, Greenville University supports these athletes as they meet their next competition. Coach Patton sincerely reflected, “When we look around the country and see who is not getting to compete, we count our blessings. We are truly fortunate to be able to run, jump, and throw against others during this time.”