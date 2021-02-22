What the Fans Want: Star Wars

Star Wars has managed to make a name of itself for over 40 years, and with the recent works of A New Hope and The Mandalorian, the fan base continues to grow bigger every second it seems. Fortunately, for Star Wars fans, there are even newer expansions of the franchise coming in the near future.

What’s Coming?

There are many new series on the way, but some of the exact release dates are a little fuzzy.

Media by gamesradar

The Bad Batch (2021)– This is an animated series on Clone Force 99 from The Clone Wars. The Book of Boba Fett (2021)– All we know so far is that Fett shot Bib Fortuna and took a seat in a throne. The Mandalorian Season 3 (TBA)-Season 3 is likely to focus more on Mandalorian clans and Grogu’s possible Jedi training. Ahsoka (TBA)– Ahsoka is likely to have Grand Admiral Thrawn and the rivalry continued from Star Wars Rebels. Ranger of the New Republic (TBA)– Originally, this was a spinoff with Cara Dune, but she has recently been fired. It will be interesting to see if they cancel this show or not. Andor (2022)– This show is about “how things happen” with Cassian Andor as the main character. Obi-Wan Kenobi (TBA)– We will see an appearance of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, better known as Anakin Skywalker. The Acolyte (TBA)– It is said that we will see an emergence of dark side power in this upcoming thriller. Rogue Squadron (2023)– Rogue Squadron will be based on Star Fighter pilots and lots of action as they earn their ranks. Lando (TBA)– Not much has been released on this series, but we do know that Lando has a few tricks up his sleeve. Visions (TBA)– Visions is said to be an anime series but there is not much more information than that. A Droid Story (TBA)– The exciting adventures of C-3PO and R2-D2 through the life of droids.

What I’m Craving

Media by StarWars.com

With all the new content coming out, many fans are interested in seeing some old characters and events. Grand Admiral Thrawn is one that many fans are excited to see. Many are already excited to see Ahsoka have her own show as she is a Star Wars favorite. Fans would also love to see the appearance of Jedi ghosts, especially Qui Gon Jinn. The appearance of Anakin Skywalker has already got fans hyped for Kenobi’s new show. Madelyn Haeuber, a newer fan, shared a few of her thoughts for what is to come. “I’d like to see more funny droid related scenes,” Haeuber stated. Star Wars will undoubtedly give many surprises, so these new additions will be entertaining to say the least.

Star Wars Theories

Jar Jar Binks is a sith lord. This has been a funny theory for years, but could it be true in upcoming Star Wars expansions? It probably will not be, but it would be nice to see the Gungan species once more.

Media by Imgur

Captain Phasma will return more and will be more powerful. After watching Star Wars Rebels, Darth Maul was able to return with spider legs. Phasma could easily return in the next movie as a different beast.

The Ewoks on Endor eat humans. This is a theory that fans made that is easy to agree with. When the Ewok tribe is first seen, they are circled around Solo and Skywalker as it seems they are about to be cooked on a fire.

Haeuber shared one of her theories, saying, “The Book of Boba Fett will be Fett’s revenge on Jabba.” She believes that Jabba is not dead.

With all of the upcoming shows and movies, there are bound to be new characters, loopholes, planets, and whatever else Star Wars wants to throw at their fans. The Star Wars universe is endless with a continually growing fanbase. As long as they continue to keep this fresh content rolling out yearly, Star Wars will always be relevant.

May the force be with you.

Media by Parker Grob.