Apex Legends and The GU E-sports Team

Greenville University’s E-Sports team has multiple teams that play various games. One team that is popular is the Apex team. Apex Legends is a battle royale game where legendary competitors fight to be the last one standing. The game is made by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has been around since 1991. Apex hit platforms on February 4, 2019, and it was a major hit immediately.

Image of the game Apex Legends. Media by Electronic Arts.

Apex Legends is a first-person shooting game that is a battle royale fight to the end. Each character is equipped with different abilities, strengths, and personalities. Apex is very popular game played by a ton of people. In 2019, there were over 50 million people playing Apex. It is a game that can be played on any platform. Platforms include systems like Playstation, Xbox, and PC. PC is what the E-Sports team uses for their gaming system. PC is a computer platform typically played with a keyboard and mouse. Apex is one of the most popular games for the e-sports team and is a big hit across the PC platform. The E-Sports team will take the time for everyone on the E-Sports roster to practice the game of Apex.

The Apex team has competed in one tournament placing fourth and finished with a total of 38 points. The team with the highest amount of points finished with a total of 71. The team has five more tournaments left until the post season. The team plays against other schools, semi-professionals, or amateur’s. One person who is very familiar with the game of Apex Legends is the captain of the Apex team here at Greenville University, Jameson Wolanski. Wolanski is a transfer student from Elsberry, Missouri, and he is also a member of the football team. He says that the most difficult part of playing Apex is “being in the right position and to not get third teamed. Third teaming is huge in the game and can really mess you up.” The game is played with three people per squad with around 60 players in a match. A game that the E-Sports team also plays is Fortnite, which is a battle royale game as well. When asked how the two games compare, Wolanski says that “Apex requires more skill with gun and strategy.”

Image of the Apex team practicing for Apex. Media by Wyatt Moser.

Even though they have quite a few similarities, there are many differences between the two of them. Throughout the course of the E-Sports season, the Apex team will play five more matches. The Apex team has many players and is the most popular among them and will look to play in the tournament at the end of their season. The E-Sports Team is heading into their second tournament and looking to expand on their previous match they played. The E-Sports Team will battle it out throughout the course of the semester. It will be interesting to see how the Apex team does in the five matches they have left until post season play.

Media by Wyatt Moser.