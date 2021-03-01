GU Track is Back at Illinois College

The Illinois College Track and Field program started its season against the Greenville University Panthers on Saturday, February 13th, 2021, in Jacksonville, Illinois. Greenville University track athletes missed their previous meet against DePauw, but their determination pulled through at Illinois College. Coach Brian Patton stated, “It was a dual meet between us and Illinois College.” Simply, Greenville University’s track and field fought hard with a Greenville men’s victory result of 75 – 54. Our Greenville University women’s team score of 38 fell to Illinois College’s score of 67.

The Greenville Women’s team had no fear with amazing achievements at the Illinois College Meet. Mary Ashlyn Paisley won her 3rd meet in a row in the triple jump. Alexa Seger had a lifetime best in the 60 meters with her winning time of 8.11 seconds. Hannah Williams won the one-mile run in 5:52.41 and winning by over 30 seconds. Emma Leonhard won the 3000 meters in a time of 12:16. Coach Patton added, “A very good early season run for Emma.”

The Greenville Men’s team highlights included exceptional teamwork too. Carson Rantanen ran 7.06 to win the 60 meters and is ranked 29th in the NCAA Division III. Hunter Matthews won the high jump at 6’4” and is ranked 18th in the NCAA Division III. Di’Mond Salmond won the triple jump in 43’9” and is currently ranked 21st in the NCAA Division III. Also, Salmond was 2nd in the men’s 60 meters at 7.19 and 2nd in the 200 meters at 23.51. Maurice Radtke won shot with a throw of 44’3.5” and was 3rd in the men’s weight throw. Greenville Track and Field placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th in the men’s 800 meters with strong runs from Joshua Medlin, Osvaldo Espinoza, and Tony Lakotich. In addition, Greenville mens athletes did exceptional during the 1 mile run with Gianni Estrada, Jeremiah Perry, and Isaiah Atkins placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Jeremiah Perry won 1st place in the men’s 3000 meters. Perry positively stressed of the day’s events, “I feel the meet went well for us as a team. I was confident I knew I had what it took to win the race.”

On February 20, Greenville University track and field continued its success at Illinois College. The men’s team placed first with a score of 68. Illinois College placed third at the meet with a score of 35. The women’s score of 41 placed their team in second with Illinois College taking first with a score of 51. Cayden Sharp complimented the women’s team by winning first in the high jump of 5’1, 1st place in the triple jump of 34’10, and 1st place in the 60-meter hurdles. The race of the day was Carson Rantanen in the 60-meter dash with a lifetime best of 6.93 seconds. Rantanen is currently ranked 10th in this event and 2nd in the 200 meters in the NCAA Division III. Once again, Greenville University track athletes put forth an amazing duel with Illinois College. Greenville University track and field will continue their scheduled journey to Principia College on February 27, participating in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor championship track meet.

