Media by Caeden Barron and Christina Hardin.

Welcome back to the podcast after a hiatus of almost two weeks! In this podcast Caeden and Christina talk about “Spring Break”, a traumatic story about a sickly Caeden and his second-grade teacher, and memories of their younger school years. Hope you guys enjoy and of course don’t forget to like comment and follow our NEW social media.

Thanks, Abi Bokare for helping with our audio error… <3