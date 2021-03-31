Men’s Basketball Senior Night

Media by Darrin Stewart.

Senior night is one of the best things about joining a sports team. Athletes, who have played all four years, get recognized for their dedication and accomplishments. It is a memory that will last forever because they are appreciated for their efforts from their coaches, teammates, and family. A lot of the players on the Greenville Men’s Basketball Team always wondered if they were going to have a senior night in the midst of the pandemic, but fortunately, the school and coaching staff were able to make the day a success. The men’s basketball team honored six seniors: Kameron Vinsel, Phillip Curtis IV, Henry Johnson III, Kendall Edmond, Isiah Dortch, and Dustin Bankowski. Each player was allowed to bring up to four family members, and their family was able to watch them play Spalding University on May 27th. With emotions high, the seniors and the rest of the men’s basketball team were able to pull off a win with a final score of 146-130.

Media by Darrin Stewart.

After the game, some of the seniors reflected on the night. Senior captain Vinsel said, “Being able to have my parents and grandparents in the stands was something that I had missed due to COVID, so it really meant a lot to me to have them there.” In past seasons, Vinsel’s parents had not missed a single game, so having them in the stands felt like old times. With his parents present, Vinsel put on a show with 21 points.

Senior captain Bankowski also said, “It was a heart-felt night filled with joy and happiness. My family came to visit and see me play for the first time in two years. It was a special night.” Family is a motivation for a lot of players, and with them in the stands, Bankowski had an outstanding performance that included 11 assists.

Edmond reflected, “Senior night was the first game all year my family was finally able to come to watch me play. I was also happy that we won the senior day because if we didn’t, everybody will be in a bad mood.” Dortch added, “What I enjoyed the most about senior night was hearing Dr. George Barber call my name and read a short summary about me. Everyone was cheering for me and the seniors. It was the best night of my life.” Curtis IV really summed up the night when he said, “Senior night was a blast because I was able to see my mom and dad. They were able to come to the game and watch me play. I missed my family, and being recognized for the senior night is something I am not going to forget with my brothers.”

Media by Darrin Stewart.

The Greenville Men’s Basketball Team is not just a team, they are a family. The program is all about brotherhood. Senior night is something that these players are not going to forget, and the team credits Dr. Barber for pulling off the event. With the win, the men’s team qualified for the conference playoffs, so the senior are hoping to bring back the championship in their final season.

Media by Henry Johnson.