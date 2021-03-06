NBA ALL-STAR 2021: Who Got Snubbed?

Now that the results are out, and we have our reserve teams selected for the NBA All-Star 2021 East and West teams! With Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant out due to injuries and now Devin Booker who suffered from a left knee sprain from last Thursday’s game against the Warriors. These players have been replaced by now Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and finally after 14 seasons, Mike Conley is an All-Star! According to NBA sources, Jason Tatum will replace Durant as the starter for the East which he well deserves, and Conley will replace Booker due to his injury. Tatum has been playing incredibly this year! Averaging 25.2 ppg and adding 7 rebs per game, he is definitely helping the Celtics add more wins to their record alongside his fellow All-Star teammate Jaylen Brown. Conley is a well-deserved All-Star who never got his recognition, and it’s sad to see, however, a lot of players may fall in this category in the NBA because there is so much talent in the league. I’m glad to see that the NBA recognizes the hard work he puts in every day for Utah, and he’s still averaging 16 ppg and adding 5.7 apg. I believe this All-Star game is going to be one he’ll never forget!

As they say in show business, the show must go on! COVID has already affected the NBA in many different ways this season. From games being delayed, players having to sit out games, and fan-less arenas; COVID has definitely made things harder for players to do what they love and that’s to hoop!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned while playing in the NBA Bubble is that these players all came to play! Many players such as Damien Lillard really stepped up and showcased their skills during the NBA Bubble season of 2020, as well as the surprise Phoenix Suns, who went 8-0 in the bubble.

With the arrival of 11x All-Star Chris Paul who provides a veteran voice to the young guys in Phoenix, as well as barely missing the playoffs last year, even after that amazing run in Orlando, the Suns look the part of a surprise contender. The Suns are currently the 4th seed in the West and don’t show any signs of slowing down.

Just like the Phoenix Suns didn’t make the cut for the playoffs last year, and many people would say they deserved a spot; there are still many players that didn’t make the All-Star game this year! Fortunately enough for Sabonis, and now Conley; they ultimately joined the All-Star team due to Davis and Durant‘s injuries, but a lot of other players didn’t catch a break as they did.

I interviewed my friend and teammate, Deion, who is a huge basketball fan, who he thinks should’ve made the All-Star team this year and he quickly replied, “Derrick Rose!” W “Why?” to which he replied simply, “Because he’s still my favorite player.” This made me think, and I realized that it’s all about the “fanfare” for the All-Star selection. All-Stars are chosen not only on what they’ve done but also on how many fans are willing to vote them in.

Subsequently, if a player has a lot of fans, then they can possibly make the team no matter what they did throughout the season, and unfortunately the real hoopers are continuing to get snubbed every year! I made a list of some great players in my opinion who didn’t make the All-Star team, and should have a chance to showcase their skills on one of the most anticipating events of the NBA!

Biggest All-Star Snubs

Media by Forbes.com. Collin Sexton – Sexton is averaging 23.8 ppg. While shooting 48.7% from the field. Many say the “Young Bull” is wasting his talent in Cleveland, but with his heart and determination, he’ll be the player that Cleveland needs after post “Lebron and Kyrie” years. We should definitely be seeing Sexton in our upcoming All-Star games soon!

Media by Slamonline.com. Bam Adebayo – Adebayo is becoming a force in the NBA! In only his third year in the league, the undersized big man at 6’9 is averaging 19.5 ppg and grabbing 9.7 rpg. Adebayo has really become more comfortable with his role in Miami. With help from 5x All-Star Jimmy Butler, I believe Adebayo should be making his presence known on the All-Star stage soon. You see a lot of “Big-men” in the skill challenges lately, and I believe Adebayo has a chance to win one!

Media by ftw.usatoday.com. Jamal Murray – Murray has been playing incredible lately! Averaging 21.7 ppg, Murray is becoming a well-known name in the NBA. Either for his flashy, smooth game, or he breaks out for another 50 POINT GAME as he did against the Cavs! Murray is well on his way to becoming an NBA All-Star soon!

Media by ftw.usatoday.com. Trae Young – Young was an All-Star last year, but his stats should make him an All-Star for consecutive years in a row! Young is averaging 26.5 ppg and adding 9.5 apg in 2nd year in the league, so it’s fair to say that he can only get better from here! This year’s All-Star team has added a different group of guys on the team, but I think Young would’ve added a flare to the game that the people would’ve loved.

Media by bostonglobe.com. De’Aaron Fox – Fox is the underdog of this list for me, and I feel like that is why I like him so much as a player! He puts it all on the floor every night! Fox is averaging 22.8 ppg and dishing out 7.4 apg. Fox is helping his team any way he can, and I don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves! He is a pure hooper, certified to get you a bucket when you need one, and I believe Fox is going to become an All-Star very soon.

This was my list of players who got snubbed in this year’s All-Star Team. Do you agree with this list, or did I miss someone? Comment below on a player you think should be an All-Star!

