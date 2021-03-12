Player Profile: Mohamed Salah

Many people know of Mohamed Salah, but many do not really know the greatness he brings to the soccer world. Is he the LeBron James of the National Basketball Association? The Tom Brady of the National Football League? The Tiger Woods of the PGA? He is considered one of the greats in the soccer league, and he is very known for his finishing, dribbling, and speed. Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly is his birth name. Salah was born in Nagrig, Egypt on June 15, 1992, which means he is currently 28 years old. He has a mother and father by the name of Salah Ghaly, but his mother’s name is unknown. Growing up, he had one brother in the household with him by the name of Nasr Salah.

Media by Rahul Warrier.

Soccer was a big part of Salah’s life, which remained his priority all throughout his childhood and teenage days. His wife is Magi Sadeq, and they’ve been married since 2013. They also have 2 children together: Kayan Mohamed Salah and Makka Mohamed Salah. Salah started his soccer career in Egypt by playing for El Mokawloon from 2006 to 2012, but eventually, he signed with Liverpool in 2017. He is a winger for the Liverpool Soccer Team currently, and he is one of the fastest and most dangerous left-footed attackers in the league. His main role is to score goals, and he is the current leader in goals for the EPL. Greenville University’s Men’s Soccer Head Coach Chris Swift commented on Salah’s ability, saying, “He is a very good player who has led Liverpool to heights not seen in decades.” He’s very different from all other players in the league, and he is most talked about by other teams because of the wreck he can bring to the game for opponents.

Media by Mike Gooden.

In 2012, Mohamed won the CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year. He didn’t win anything for the next 5 years until 2017 when he signed with Liverpool and was awarded PFA Premier League Team of the Year, BBC African Footballer of the Year, Premier League Golden Boot, and CAF Africa’s finest XI award. That following year in 2018, he was awarded the CAF Africa’s Finest XI Award again, FWA Footballer of the Year, African Player of the Year, PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Puskás Award, and Premier League Player of the Month. In 2019, he was awarded Premier League Golden Boot, CAF Africa’s Finest XI Award, and the African Player of the Year. Next season came, but he didn’t win as many awards as he did in previous years while only taking home the CAF Africa’s Finest XI Award. Swift absolutely believes Salah is a top player, and he comments, “He absolutely is a top 5 player in the league. Without him, Liverpool would be in the bottom half of the table.” In their most recent game, Liverpool lost 0-2 to Everton at Anfield, but they will be looking for a better upcoming game against Sheffield United. Hopefully, Salah will be able to lead them to victory.

Media by Paul Garrett.