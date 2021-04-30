Art, Artists, and the Truth: Art That Confronts Injustice.

Before Floyd’s death, I was painfully and sorrowfully shocked by the dehumanizing language that some parts of American culture voiced, including former President Donald Trump. I was hurt by the hate speeches aimed at women, Native-Americans, Asian-Americans, African-Americans, Muslims, and Jews. I was even shocked and bothered by the labels used during the peak of COVID-19, such as “The Chinese Virus.” We, as the American people (One Nation Under God), must realize and understand that, like it or not, language has real meaning, and the perpetuation of discriminatory talk around our nation is hurtful to Americans, like me.

Those types of words and labels dishonored my heritage, my history, and my family. When I say family, I’m not just speaking about my immediate family; I refer to my brothers and sisters of all nations, tongues, and tribes. His words not only hurt all races, but it was as if his words made the people that built this country seem unimportant. His words shoved me like a bully shoves an innocent child. I wanted to confront him, but I was fearful of the backlash. However, those emotions empowered me to step out on a thin, slippery slope and create the reality of injustice in my little basement studio here at Greenville University.

Was this subject controversial and bold? Absolutely.

But it was time for me to step into deep waters and find a way to stand up and speak out, bringing honor to the men and women who laid down their lives for this country and fought hard to end racial inequalities. These individuals deserved to be crowned and honored; Native- Americans, Mexican-Americans, Asain-Americans, all the soldiers who fought for America who were not Caucasian; Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Harriett Tubmen, Malcolm X, Sojourner Truth, Sitting Bull, Sacagawea, and on and on.

Emily Hogue, a GU student, said, “This installation did upset me and made me uncomfortable but in the best way possible. It challenged me to think about something that needs to be discussed more and something that needs to be changed. It reminds me to continue to educate myself on those whose actions are being pushed down and pushed to the background by the actions of someone who is unnecessarily stealing that spotlight. The installation is a conversation piece about a topic that needs to be discussed much more than it currently is.”





Media by Frances Trujillo.