Greenville Football: The Beginning to the End of the Spring Season

The Greenville Football Team played its first game of the spring season against DePauw University. The football team hadn’t played a game in a while, but they got the chance to play a game since they last played one in the season of 2019. When they stepped on the field on March 20th, they were looking to come out with a win against a very good team in DePauw, but at the end of the game, they did not come out with a win on the day. The team was excited to play its first game. They were all pumped about being able to have a spring season, and getting to step on the field and play the first game was very exciting for all the players. The game did not go their way at the end as they came out with a loss and a score of 41 to 7 against DePauw University.

Media by Dana Fitch

Despite the loss, the season was off to a good start because they were not having issues with COVID-19. Also, unlike a lot of teams, they were able to play some games because they wanted a chance to play this year. The seniors especially wanted to have one last season with their brothers. The players and coaches were so excited to have a season this year because they waited for over 500 days to have a season, and they finally got to have a season after having a long wait to play. The football team planned on playing seven games this year with the first game being against DePauw University. This schedule had four conference games and three non-conference games. Two of the non-conference games were Lake Forest and DePauw. The team was hoping to have a full seven-game season. However, after the game against Lake Forest, positive COVID-19 test among the team caused other players and coaches to get contact traced. Some of the quarantined individuals also tested positive for COVID-19, which extended the contact tracing and quarantining. This strain of positive tests caused the team to be short-handed for the remainder of the season.

Media by Dana Fitch

The season did not end well as COVID-19 took a toll on the players and coaches. Taking into account the positive tests and contact tracing, the program did not have enough players to finish the season, so they had to cancel the last two games of the year. Before the season was officially cancelled, all games were put on hold, and the team waited anxiously to hear about the outcome of their season. Unfortunately, it was later cancelled. Players and coaches were sad to hear the news at the end of the year because the seniors did not get to play their last two games. The seniors were disappointed because they could not spend the last two games with their brothers one last time. The seniors also did not get the opportunity to have their parents watch them play for the last time in their college careers. Although this season had a very disappointing ending, the remaining players hope for a better outcome in the fall of this year.

Media By Nate Davidson.