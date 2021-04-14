GU Player Profile: Wyatt Moser

Wyatt Moser, who is a member of the Greenville Football Team, transferred from MacMurray. He is from Decatur, Illinois, and he graduated from Meridian High School. Moser is entering his second year at Greenville University and is getting a degree in sports management. Moser appeared in six games last year, and he caught a pass for ten yards against Northwestern (Minn). While at Greenville, Moser has been putting in work by going to the gym or going out to the practice field to get better. All that work pays off for Moser, and he keeps doing it this year as he enters into his final year at Greenville. Moser is a guy that will help new players learn the plays or even give them rides to practice or to lifting. He will always be a guy that his teammates can count on because they know that he will be there for them no matter what. He will always help out a teammate.

Media by Dana Fitch.

When reflecting on what made him choose GU, Moser said, “I felt MacMurray was not the right place for me at the end of the day, and there was some other reason why I wanted to come to GU because I felt like I could better myself as a person and continue what I love to do: play football.” Focusing on his passion for the game, he commented, “I love to play, and I love the grind and process. Plus, I love making some memories with everyone around me and building a special bond with my teammates and coaches.” Thinking about his football favorite memory at GU, he reflected, “The road trips are his favorite memory because I always have a good time traveling and making memories with my teammates and coaches”.

Media by Dana Fitch.

Before coming to Greenville University, Moser said that he went to MacMurray College for two years before coming to Greenville in the fall of 2019. Moser’s former college is located in Jacksonville, IL. While his senior season is coming to a close, he is still hurting from all that he is missing this season. “I and my fellow seniors are not too happy about playing six games this year because we wanted to have a full season for our senior year. It’s just not what any of the seniors or the rest of the players on the team wanted, but we have to accept it and take the opportunity we have to make the most out of it. It’s still a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to go out there and have a season instead of not playing my senior year with my fellow seniors and teammates” Moser plans on coming back next year to use, and he commented, “I am pumped to come back and complete with his teammates.” Moser’s plans are to graduate from Greenville, and he elaborated, “I would love to move to Los Angeles for a bit after college, but also, regardless of where I am, I would love to work with marketing for a Division 1 school or a professional team.”

Media By Nate Davidson.