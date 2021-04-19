GU Track: The Atkins Brothers

The Atkins brothers are mid-distance runners for the Greenville University Track and Field Team. Isaiah and Eli Atkins are from Hillsboro, Illinois. The athletic brothers contribute immensely to the success of the 4×800 meter team at Greenville University.

The Atkins brothers have been running for a long time. The love of running has been instilled into their hearts by both of their parents. Their mother is a runner, and their father has coached track in the past. Isaiah expressed, “When I got to junior high, it was kind of a no-brainer that I would run.” The journey of track began for both brothers in the sixth grade. Junior high and high school participation in the long jump, triple jump, 800, and 1600 brought them to enthusiastically embrace track. Before their time at Greenville University, the brothers’ favorite track experience was going to state during their high school sophomore year in the 4×800.

Isiah Atkins. Media by GU.

Coach Patton, who coaches track at Greenville, saw the athleticism of these two prospects. Both Atkins chose to run track and field at Greenville University throughout the whole college search process. Greenville University and Coach Patton were very involved and in constant communication with the brothers. Coach Patton’s words of encouragement to pursue their track ambitions at Greenville prompted the brothers to make that final decision. Isaiah states, “I don’t think I would enjoy running anywhere else.” Eli seconded that motion, saying, “Coach Patton is an excellent coach, and I appreciate that he recruited me.”

Nevertheless, the Atkins pay tribute to an inspiring coach and are truly grateful to their relay team. Isaiah reveals, “We just have a great group of distance runners this year, and it’s a blessing to have this many guys to train with.” The team has been training since early August with the cross-country season. The recent success of the 4×800 relay team is an example of the hard work the group has put in this year running and getting in shape. Eli stresses, “Our team is very committed to running our best, and we show that with our effort at practice each day.” The work that their team puts into running every day is what leads to their success. The brothers are excited for the future with this inspiring group.

Eli Atkins. Media by GU.

Without a doubt, Isaiah and Eli have personal goals for the rest of the track and field season. Isaiah wants a noteworthy 800 race before the end of the season. Isaiah states confidently, “I’ve had some solid ones, but I’m hoping to break out with a great one.” Eli follows with the same enthusiastic attitude of continuing the season with personal bests in the 800 and 1500. Eli positively states, “Personal improvement is important in track, and I’d like to improve as much as possible throughout the season.”

Obviously, the brothers think way beyond themselves. Isaiah and Eli think so highly of Greenville University, especially their team. They have big goals for the rest of the season for their team. Isaiah confidently states, “Hopefully, we will be winning the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) meet here in a few weeks and then putting on a show at the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) meet shortly after.” Winning this conference would give the team their third conference championship after winning the indoor championship meet in February and the cross-country championship in March. Isaiah affirms, “So the goal is to complete the year with a third title.” Without a doubt, the Atkins brothers and their team will be successful in anything they attempt with their positive outlook and support of each other.

Media by Seth Isringhausen.