Lady Panthers: Conference Recap Over the Last Few Weeks

Since late March the Greenville softball Lady Panthers have been in the midst of conference play. They have taken on Fontbonne, Iowa Wesleyan, and Blackburn in conference series, while also taking on Central, Washington University in St Louis, and Webster outside of conference play. All these series being doubleheaders minus a single game against Washington University. The Lady Panthers are currently sitting at .500 in the conference with a 3-3 record. They have split all three series with conference opponents.

Yost rounds 3rd after a blast over center field. Media by BJ Schneck.

On March 27th, the Lady Panthers took on the Fontbonne University Griffins at home. In the first contest, the Lady Panthers fell to the Griffins 11-8. Fontbonne scored 6 in the first inning and 5 in the fifth. The Lady Panthers tried to storm back in the last three innings scoring 3,2, and an additional 3 in the last three frames respectively. However, in the end, it was not enough to overcome Fontbonne’s two huge innings. During this game Sophomore infielder, Desirae Yost hit a 3-run home run in the fifth inning for one of the two extra-base hits for the Lady Panthers all game. Senior second baseman Olivia Shipman had a double as well. Senior Kendall Farr took the loss in the circle. Game 2 was a flip of the script for the Lady Panthers. Senior pitcher Maegan Stone tossed a gem in the circle for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers won 3-2 with Stone allowing just two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three. Farr hit a solo shot in the second inning for the only extra-base hit of the game for the Lady Panthers.

On April 2nd, the Lady Panthers traveled to Mount Pleasant, Iowa to take on the Tigers of Iowa Wesleyan. In the first contest, the Lady Panthers defeated the Tigers 6-3 in 7 innings. Greenville got on the board early as Hannah Hoffman was able to drive in Jackie Belzer with an RBI single. In the third, Hoffman again drove Belzer in with a sacrifice fly to center. Wesleyan then struck back with two of their own in the third and took the lead with one run coming across in the fourth. An error in the fifth brought across two runs for the Lady Panthers and they never looked back. Stone picked up another win on three runs and five hits. In game two, the Lady Panthers were held to one run on three hits with Stone getting an RBI single in the top of the third. Farr took the loss giving up three runs on four hits and having five strikeouts.

The Panthers are just about midway through the conference play. Media by BJ Schneck.

In their latest conference series, on April 7th at home Greenville took on the Beavers of Blackburn. In-game 1 of the doubleheader, Greenville fell to Blackburn 8-4. Stone again got the start. She pitched the whole game giving up eight runs, six being earned on 13 hits while only allowing one walk. Stone also struck out a career-high seven hitters in a losing effort. Greenville allowed a single run in the second, fourth and fifth innings. The Lady Panthers were able to get three back in the half of the fifth. Belzer and Farr both had RBI doubles in the inning and Stone had an RBI single to add to that inning. Unfortunately, the Beavers scored five more runs in the seventh inning putting away the game for good. In game two, Alison Klaus threw a one-hitter and struck out six in five innings. Greenville secured one run in the first. Farr hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and the Lady Panthers got five more runs in the fifth inning ending the contest in just five innings.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, they had a player test positive for COVID-19 and they have been shut down for the time being. They will be able to resume their season on April 19th and will continue conference play with a doubleheader at Webster on April 22nd.

In an interview with Klaus, she was upset that their season has been paused but believes, “This is a bump in the road with COVID-19, but when we come back we will be ready to lock down the conference and show the conference that we are serious about winning.”

Media by Noah Casali.