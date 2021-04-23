Melty Blood TYPE LUMINA: The Next Chapter

Over the last few decades, the well-known Type-Moon Studio has grown in fame with the well-known series named Fate. In fact, at this point, it is more accurate to say that they are beating a dead horse, as over the last year, the world has received sequel after sequel, and one spin-off after another. In fact, they have even made a Fate game for mobile devices called Fate/Grand Order, which is still as popular as ever and is still currently getting an update. However, there is another series that came before Fate, but was forgotten in time as Fate grow larger, and that series is Tsukihime.

Tsukihime was a PC-based visual novel game that was released in December 2000. Soon after its release, it was given a sequel one year later, titled Kagetsu Tohya. Soon after that, the series was adapted into a 2D fighting game known as Melty Blood in 2002. Melty Blood ended up creating its own legacy and mark in the anime fighting game community as one of the most difficult games to master. As time went on, the series started to fade away, while its younger sibling’s series grew larger and larger into the massive giant we all know today.

Year after year, Type-Moon studio continues to invest further and further into the Fate series due to its massive success overseas and on the mainland itself. Rarely would they even try to use anything related to Melty Blood characters, and fans of the series have accepted that anything related to Melty Blood ended a long time ago. To the surprise of many, a trailer of the game was released on March 30th, announcing that the Melty Blood series was coming back with a breath of fresh air. While fundamental changes have been made, such as the battle system being reworked from the ground up, the developers have ensured that it still retains the feeling of Melty Blood’s old games. It is currently in the hands of French-Bread Development, a lesser-known company that has worked on other license-based fighting games, such as Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax. They have also created an original game of their own entitled Under Night In-Birth. At this point in time, little is known about the game, as it has only just been announced and anything could be changed from the trailer. What we do know is that the game will have more than 10 characters to choose from, and each of them will have unique abilities. Other information that can be found on the page’s website stated that players will be able to allow new characters to perform a combo by pressing one button repeatedly. In other words, auto-combos will be present. Examples of games containing auto-combos would be Persona 4 Arena, Killer Instinct, and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

With the game being announced for some time in 2021, fans of the series are ecstatic knowing that Type-Moon has not forgotten its first born child and is still trying to breathe new life into this once forgotten series.

