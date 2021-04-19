Panthers Make Their Mark at McKendree

The Greenville University Track and Field Team participated at the McKendree University meet in Lebanon, Illinois, on Friday, April 2nd. The McKendree meet was chilly but sunny. According to Coach Brian Patton, track and field meets are usually a lot like life. He expressed, “You have some good, some okay, and some crummy days in life. At a track meet, you have some good performances, some okays, and some not so good.” Patton truly expressed his thoughts of how the field and track meet was for the Greenville Panthers.

First in High Jump Hunter Matthews. Media by Greenville

The men’s team placed third out of the 15 teams that participated at McKendree University. The men’s team scored a total of 92 points, catching themselves in the middle of the McKendree and Lincoln College teams. Greenville University’s men’s team was just seven points shy of the winning McKendree and four points behind Lincoln’s second place. The inspiring efforts of the GU men resulted in their earning of several places at McKendree University. Hunter Matthews placed first in the high jump as he cleared 6’4.75”. The middle-distance runners ran very well. Greenville’s 4×800 meter team of Isaiah Atkins, Tony Lakotich, Eli Atkins, and Carter Kessinger added an exceptional first place to be recognized. The relay team produced a winning time of 9.01.23. Joshua Medlin placed second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.48. The Panthers also placed third in several events. Dylan Webster placed third in the pole vault with a distance of 14’9”. Maurice Radtke placed third in the shot put with a mark of 43’5”. Turjon McLaurin placed third in the discus with 124’8”. This distance was a personal best and marked the second straight week he has set a new mark. In respect, McLaurin was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) “Athlete of the Week.” Coach Patton expressed, “Turjon is exceeding our expectations, and we are super excited for him.”

McKendree University Track. Media by McKendree

The Greenville University Women’s Track and Field Team placed sixth out of the 15 teams that participated. The Greenville women earned a total of 46 points in the meet. The recognizable efforts of several women took place at this event. Hailey Underwood placed third in the high jump with a height of 5’1”. Tawny Rodriguez place third in the discus with a throw of 124’8”. Also, Rodriguez posted the third-best in the discus with a throw of 124’8”. Zoe Ray placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 30’3.5”. Cayden Sharp completed the 100-meter hurdles in 15.35 seconds to place fifth and the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.79 seconds to place eighth. Cayden was named SLIAC “Athlete of the Week” for women. Sharp’s exceptional track performances in the 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash were both personal records.

The Greenville Panthers will continue their season at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana. The meet will take place on April 30th. The bright outlook and optimistic attitude of the track and field athletes will not stop their inspiring endeavors. Greenville University supports and encourages its track and field athletes with continued success as the season progresses.

Media by Seth Isringhausen.