Player Profile: Noelle Beans

Noelle Beans is a senior at Greenville University. She was born and raised in Greenville, IL. Beans went to Greenville High School, and she was a two-sport star. Beans played soccer and tennis for her high school, and where she had many accomplishments. During her junior year, her tennis team was the 2016 South Central Conference Tournament Champions, she came in third place in the doubles division at the Class 1A sectionals, and she qualified for the state double tournament. In soccer, she was 2nd team All-Conference and won the 2017 defensive award. Her outstanding performance both on the court and on the field opened up many doors for her to play at the collegiate level. Beans started to receive calls and letters from schools that were interested in her. Beans initially chose to attend Indiana Wesleyan, but she didn’t play any sports there. She didn’t feel like Indiana Wesleyan was the right place for her to showcase her talent.

After two years, she started to reminisce about playing sports, so she started looking for other schools. Since Greenville is her hometown, she immediately had a connection to Greenville University, so she decided to transfer there. Beans said, “Greenville is my hometown, and I’ve always been connected to the university. I knew it was a place with great people and professors, and I knew it would provide me the opportunity to pick tennis back up after two years off since high school.”

This season Beans is looking forward to a few things, such as getting to know her teammates and coaches better and hopefully having a full season. She said, “Last year was my very first college sports season as an athlete, and it was an abrupt ending.” The tennis team was only allowed to compete in a small portion of their conference play last year due to COVID-19. She said, “I’m excited to see how our team stacks up against the other conference teams this season. We have a great chance of going all the way and winning the conference championship at the end of the season.” The Panthers gained a phenomenal player when they signed Beans. Her determination and impressive match knowledge keeps her opponents guessing which move she will make next, which makes her a tough competitor to beat.

Beans is an outstanding player on the court, however, her skills don’t stop there. She is also an amazing student inside the classroom and is the definition of a student-athlete here at Greenville University. When she transferred, she changed her major to exercise science with a minor in psychology and an emphasis in health. Beans’ first two years of college were in nursing, so exercise science was a smooth transition for her. She will graduate in May, and while she is thinking about coming back for her Master’s, she also wants to get a full-time job within her major. Beans said, “I’m interested in a career in health administration or public health, so I might persue an MBA, MHA, or MPH in the future.”

Media by Isiah Dortch.