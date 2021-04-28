Player Profile:Mathew Rodriguez Caicedo

Mathew Rodriguez Caicedo is a junior here on Greenville’s Men Tennis Team. Caicedo was born and raised in Quito, Ecuador. Caicedo went to a small school called Emdi High School, where he did not participate in sports. However, he did have his own private trainer and coach and he also played for a club called Club Los Chillos. While Caicedo was playing sports for his club he received many awards. During his time playing for the club, they were among the top five teams in the province. They were also ranked number 20 nationally the following year. Caicedo unfortunately suffered a bad injury which led him to stop playing for a while. However, it did not stop him from making an outstanding comeback. Caicedo couldn’t bare to be in the house all day and sit around, so he started back training so he could get back on the court. With all of his accomplishments, Caicedo knew he could be really good if he kept up his hard work. As his senior year of high school camp around, Caicedo started to receive phone calls and emails from several schools and coaches around the world that were interested in his ability to play tennis. While Caicedo was searching for schools to attend, he received a phone call from Coach Brannon from the Greenville’s Men Tennis Team. The reason for coming to Greenville Caicedo said, “for reason number one, coach Brannon contacted me and wanted me to come to play on his tennis team. I saw that as a great opportunity to come to America and showcase my talents and for reason number two, just the people around Greenville are so fantastic and everyone cares for the international kids.”

Media by Greenville University.

When Caicedo chose to attend Grenville University, The Greenville Panthers Men’s Tennis Team gained an extraordinary player with a high motor and a great knowledge for the game. Caicedo knew this was the right place for him once he met the coaching staff and his teammates. Caicedo has tons of energy, which he never seems to run out of. It’s very hard to score on Caicedo because he can cover so much ground with impeccable speed. Normally he likes to play fast and once he gets his opponents to play fast, it’s over. Caicedo really thinks the game instead of just playing it. His talent and skills make it a tough challenge for every opponent he faces. Caicedo is one of the top players on the Greenville University Panthers Men’s Tennis Team. This season Caicedo said, “I’m looking forward to getting to know more about my teammates and to learn more about the game.” Caicedo hopes that the team can stay healthy and out the way of covid-19 so they can bring home the championship because he feels like this is his year. As for his academic experience at Greenville, Caicedo said, “I chose business management because I want to follow in my father’s footsteps as a sales manager and hopefully run our own business in the future.”

Media by Greenville University.

Media by Isiah Dortch.