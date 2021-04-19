The redemption of Suicide Squad?

Over the last few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened the world up to superhero movies, showing how much depth and complexity there is in a superhero’s life. Due to this surge in popularity, others would naturally try to replicate Marvel’s success. Most notable is their rival, owned by Warner Bros, DC. Even though they joined the party a little late, they still try their best to do what Marvel has done, and most people believed they could replicate the same success through the interesting characters that they own, such as Batman, The Flash, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Unfortunately, it was a massive failure, as most of the time, Warner Bros would either release a film that was universally loved or hated with little room for middle ground. Suicide Squad landed on the latter side as many fans did not enjoy the movie while critics gave it mixed reviews.

Media by Minh La

Naturally, Warner Bros has been trying to fix their hero failure by constantly pumping out movies, hoping that one of them sticks, which is similar to attempting to throw darts at a board while blindfolded. Strangely, that dart has landed on the Suicide Squad franchise again, so the sequel, titled The Suicide Squad, is on its way.

Media by Movie Coverage

For many, this was a shock since the first movie, which was released in 2016, was a major flop. Sure, there are some fans that enjoy the movie, but very few people will admit that it was actually good or did the characters justice. To no one’s surprise, it did fail, and the movie is often regarded as the worst movie in the DCEU. It even has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise, sitting at 27%, beating out both Batman v. Superman and Justice League. However, to say that it is complete a failure is incorrect because the box office showed different results. The film grossed $325.1 million in the United States and $421.7 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $746.8 million.

Unlike the first movie, which contains Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, El Diablo, Killer Croc, and Slipknot, the second one will change for the most part. Although it will still feature Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, there will be more characters. The new members are confirmed to be Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, and many more. Not only that, unlike the original film, which David Ayer directed, the second Suicide Squad will be directed by James Gunn, who is known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel, which was a massive success.

Media by Regmovies

Nguyễn Minh Hiếu, a fan of superhero movies, said, “Honestly, I think the movie is going to succeed thanks to the change to the director, but also, the inclusion of new cast members will allow for more action scenes and character involvement”.

At this point, fans are not totally sure about what is happening behind the scenes, but it looks very hopeful for this upcoming movie. A director, who has cultivated massive success for a popular Marvel superhero movie, is taking charge, and a range of diverse characters will definitely create an interesting situation. The only question remaining now is whether it will succeed or flop like its predecessor.

Media by Minh La .