The Return of Star Wars: Republic Commando

It is no secret that the Star Wars franchise is one of the most beloved in history. With numerous films, television series, books, and video games under its belt, the Star Wars world is full of rich lore that keeps fans invested. Both old and new titles are being released as frequently as ever. The latest of these is Star Wars: Republic Commando, a first-person shooter that has built a strong cult following among die-hard Star Wars fans ever since its original release in 2005.

Media by IGN.

Star Wars: Republic Commando was first released in 2005 on the original Xbox and PC. The game is set in the midst of the Clone Wars, which started at the climax of Attack of the Clones. The player acts as the leader of an elite special ops squad of clone troopers, which are made up of four clone commandos. This group is referred to as Delta Squad and they are genetically modified to surpass regular troopers in every aspect. Each commando is skilled in his own special area, such as explosives, hacking, and long-range combat. As the Delta Squad progresses and takes on increasingly difficult missions, they begin to bond as a team and become a more efficient unit.

After being formed along with the other clones on Kamino, the Delta Squad is deployed into the front lines of the Battle of Geonosis at the onset of the Clone Wars. From there, the Delta Squad carries out missions all around the galaxy, including the Wookiee planet, Kashyyyk and the Prosecutor, a run-down Republic spacecraft. The story of the game brought a whole new perspective to the Star Wars universe. While the films are seen from the point of view of the Jedi, Republic Commando is told from the point of view of the troopers. This new perspective is a breath of fresh air that also serves as a bridge between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith prior to the conception of the Clone Wars series.

Republic Commando is not your typical first-person shooter. The heads-up display shows the player the character’s helmet, with a tactical visor. Since the player acts as the leader of Delta Squad, they have tactical control over the other squad members, which allows for missions to be carried out more efficiently. The player has to utilize the squad members’ unique skills to complete objectives. Squad members can be ordered through squad commands, such as “secure the area” or “search and destroy” depending on what the situation entails.

Media by GameStop.

Because it is a remaster, the graphics and gameplay on Republic Commando are not groundbreaking by any means, but it was ahead of its time enough that it still holds up well today. Just prior to the rerelease, Ted Staloch, co-founder of Aspyr Media, stated, “Since its original launch in 2005, Republic Commando continues to be a fan-favorite Star Wars game. We’re honored to be able to work with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this beloved moment in franchise history.”

Star Wars: Republic Commando is available now on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 4, and is available on current-gen consoles via backwards compatibility.

Media by Cole Simpson.