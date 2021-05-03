Dune Sets New Release Date

Following a string of delays and setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic, fans have been forced to wait longer than expected to see Dune, the film adaptation of the 1965 science-fiction novel of the same name. Dune was originally slated to hit theaters in December of last year before Warner Bros. decided to push its release date to this October.

Media by Warner Bros.

Dune has been made into a film before back in 1984, which was written and directed by David Lynch. However, the film was a box office bomb and was negatively received by fans and critics alike due to its unstructured nature and lack of faithfulness to the source material. Lynch even ended up disowning the film upon release, claiming that he was given very little artistic control. However, the new adaptation will just cover the first half of the novel, which leaves room for a sequel, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Denis Villeneuve, who directed sci-fi films such as Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, was brought on to direct and co-write the story alongside Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth.

Media by Vanity Fair.

Dune is set in the distant future in the year 10191 amidst a feudal interstellar society where planets are controlled by noble Houses that pledge allegiance to the Imperial House Corrino. It tells the story of Paul Atreides, who is the heir apparent to Duke Leto Atreides, the steward of the planet Arrakis. While the planet is a sparse desert wasteland, its value lies in its resources, as it is the only source of melange. Also referred to as “the spice,” melange is a drug that is the most essential and valuable commodity in the universe. It gives users a longer life span, greater vitality, and heightened senses. Melange is also needed for space travel, which requires a level of multidimensional awareness and foresight that only the drug provides. Since melange can only be produced on Arrakis, control of the planet is highly coveted by many, including the Harkonnens, the longtime rivals of the Atreides family. The story delves into some complex themes, such as politics, religion, ecology, technology, and human emotion.

Paul will be played by Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet. Prior to working on Dune, Chalamet had only starred in smaller, independent movies, but he was impressed by Villeneuve’s vision, who he had been a big fan of for quite some time. He also appreciated Paul’s elaborate character arc, which is rare for big-budget films. Chalamet stated, “Working on Dune is like a dream come true…I don’t think the film version will suffer from green screen-isms or something, like it’s silly or something. It feels like the work is intelligent.”

Chalamet is not the only big name who will appear in Dune. The film features a star-studded cast that also includes Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Dune is set to be released in theaters on October 1st, 2021, as well as a simultaneous month-long release on HBO Max.

Media by Cole Simpson.