Black Widow at the Wrong Time

Over the last decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has established itself to be one of the best studios to bring superheroes to the movie theater, showing that these heroes could be emotional, fearful, intelligent, compassionate, and complex. Producing movie after movie, Marvel has created a franchise that is worth millions of dollars and is still creating hit movies until now. The latest movie that will come in 2021 is Black Widow, which shows a promising future, but many felt that it already had lost its big break in the box office.

Media by Marvel Entertainment

The MCU’s greatest creation was the Avengers, a team of superheroes. This team consisted of billionaire genius Iron Man, the first avenger Captain America, the god of thunder Thor, the Incredible Hulk, the Golden Archer Hawkeye, and the one who would be getting her movie debut this year, the Black Widow. The character of Natasha Romanoff had appeared in multiple movies prior to this debut and has always been one of the team’s greatest contributing characters. Even though she is just a normal human, her achievement is outstanding. She is known for tricking Loki, exposing Alexander Pierce‘s evil schemes to the world, going toe to toe with the Black Order member, aiding Captain America in his mission, and many more. It is hard to say that she is not a superhuman after all of this achievement, and many fans love the character. Not only that, Black Widow was played by the lovable actor Scarlett Johansson.

Media by Techradar

With all of this love and achievement, why would many fans say that this was a horrible time to let her have the movie in 2021? Well, it all falls in due to the canonical timeline in the MCU. Spoiler alert for those who haven’t watch Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, the Avengers had lost to Thanos, and thus, they had to travel through time in a different timeline to restore what was once lost. Each team jumps into a different timeline with a different location. Black Widow and Hawkeye were tasked to take the Soul Stone, but in order to retrieve it, one must give up someone who is dear to them. Both of them were willing to jump down to their death in order to get the stone. The two fought to see who would be the sacrifice. The fight ended with Black Widow’s death. Hawkeye loss his best friend, but he gained the stone. This makes many fans shocked and disappointed as many would have much preferred Black Widow to live than Hawkeye. With her sacrifice, the Avengers were able to defeat Thanos and restore the world population to what it once was. It is safe to say that if they had released the Black Widow movie before Avengers: Endgame, the fans would have had much more time to grow and bond with Black Widow. Considering she was always a side character, many fans would have been invested in this movie.

Media by Minh La

Nick Korte, a superhero comic fan, commented, “Since Endgame was Black Widow’s last movie, giving her one before her death would have developed the character further and given us more feeling towards her when she had to sacrifice herself.”

So sad to say but the movie already misses it big chance to allow the audience to bond with her because they have already seen her ultimate demise.

Media by Minh La.