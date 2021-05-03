Who is Shang-chi?

Marvel had just released a new trailer for the movie Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The trailer pulled in millions of views. Fans are excited to see this new character that will be joining the MCU as well as his superpower and why these ten legendary rings are so important to the plot of his movie. Hardcore fans of the comic book have known him, but those whose introduction to Marvel was through the movies are still scratching their heads out of who this is.

Media by Polygon

Marvel comic books has been around for the longest time, and it is still creating new superheroes to this day. However, with a wide range of superheroes to chose from, naturally, there will be some heroes completely forgotten through time, and unfortunately, Shang-chi is one of them. Shang-Chi is also known as Master of Kung Fu and Brother Hand. He debuted in Special Marvel Edition #15 all the way back in December 1973, which is also known as the bronze age of comic books. Unlike today, Shang-chi was much more popular with the comic book fans, showing as a guest appearance in other series while also gaining a solo series for himself until 1983. After that, the character started to fade into distant memory, only being remembered by long-time fans.

Media by Marvel Entertainment

As for his superpower, he doesn’t have one technically speaking, but he does have the ability to control chi, which allows him to surpass physical limitations. Even though he does not possess any superpower, he is known to be one of the best non-superhumans in martial arts and has dedicated much of his life to the art, being referred to by some as the greatest empty-handed fighter and practitioner of kung fu alive. Even Ares acknowledged him as one of the few mortals who can hold their own against a god without the use of magic.

Media by CBR

At this point in time, we still don’t know what story the movie will tell, but what we do know is that there will be ten rings. In the comic book series, the 10 rings are normally associated with the evil genius the Mandarin, one of Iron Man’s greatest enemies. He has been frequently mentioned as a terrorist in the movie Iron Man 3. However, the 2014 MCU movie, All Hail the King, confirmed that the real Mandarin is still out there and was not Trevor Slattery nor Aldrich Killian, who was in the movie Iron Man 3. This would mean that Shang-Chi’s first appearance on the big screen will be him going up against one of the deadliest villains that the comic books had ever created, and he would possess the power of 10 rings. Each ring has a unique ability. Not only that, the movie seems more like an action kung-fu movie rather than the average superhero movie, making fans even more excited as Marvel started to break away from its usual format.

Luis Carlos comments, ” I do not know who Shang-Chi is. I think he is like a martial artist like Jackie Chan. I am definitely excited for the movie since it will look like a piece of art. I think if the Mandarinn was his first antagonist, it would be very interesting since each ring has a different power and will force our hero to be very adapted to the fight.”

All in all, this movie seems like it holds a lot of potential to be good with its incredible fight choreography, deep story, and a deadly villain waiting to show himself on the big screen. It is safe to say that the fans are now just sitting down and counting the days until the movie is released on the big screen for them to enjoy.

Media by Minh La.