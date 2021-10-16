A Tribute To Our Beloved Lori Gaffner.

It is with deep grief that we pay tribute to our beloved Chaplain, Lori Gaffner. Gaffner passed away at age 60 on Friday, June 4th. Gaffner is remembered for her admirable faith, sweet spirit, and huge heart she had for her students and the community. We remember her fondly as a kind person who greeted us all during our freshman year chapels before we even knew her name. Gaffner pushed us to be the best version of ourselves while also making classes fun and interesting. Our wonderful chaplain inspired us to love the Lord. There is no other person in the world like Gaffner, her impact on the community was embarking and positive. We will miss Gaffner on campus for years to come, but treasure all the fond memories we have with her here at Greenville University. We’ll see you in heaven one day, Lori, and the day cannot come soon enough.

In honor of Lori Gaffner, we made a tribute video to shows her impact and positivity on the students and staff she had here in Greenville.