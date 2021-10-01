Media by Adam Fike, Desirae Yost.

In this first series, the Papyrus Campus Podcast will be talking to faculty about campus life, and topics discussed that students might want to know. This episode is an interview between Adam Fike, Desirae Yost, and the new head of campus safety for Greenville University, Shawn Foles. Foles shared with us that this is his first year at Greenville, and he plans to improve safety around the campus. He also shared his background and his future goals with and for GU.

So whether you are walking from campus to the Maves building or just taking a walk, if you see Foles around campus, say hello and welcome him to GU.

Enjoy the podcast!

Let us know what you think or give suggestions for the next podcast.