Cristiano Ronaldo, SIUUU!!

Is Cristiano Ronaldo a human?

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985 and raised in Portugal, in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira. Ronaldo is one of the best soccer players in history; he is considered to be one of the top 4 players, along with Diego Armando Maradona, Pelé, and Lionel Messi. Cristiano started his professional career in the 2002-2003 season with Lisbon’s Sporting Club where he played just one year before he went to Manchester United. He played in the British team from 2003 until 2009, and during this time that Cristiano Ronaldo started to become a legend in the sport. He won everything with Manchester United. After 6 years in the club, he decided to step out of the club and he joined Real Madrid FC in Spain where he has had his best performances and has won more than in any other place. This love story with Real Madrid lasted almost 10 years. After winning four Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions Leagues with the team he decided to leave in 2018. From 2018 until 2021 he played for Juventus in Italy and had some good appearances with the Turin squad, but after those three years Ronaldo decided that his time in Italy had been enough and joined his “first love” team, Manchester United, where he is currently playing.

But, why has Ronaldo had all this success in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s soccer career has been marked by his professionalism on and off the field. He is an athlete 24/7, 365 of the year; he goes beyond any soccer player in the world. The way Cristiano Ronaldo trains, eats, rests, and takes care of his body is just something that is not normal for soccer players in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo has proven to the world that age is just a number and he can keep playing at the best soccer level in the world no matter what. With his thirty-six years and almost twenty years as a professional soccer player, Ronaldo is still one of the best players in the sport. His dedication on a daily basis gives him an advantage over the rest soccer players. Cristiano has been working with a personal nutritionist since he started playing for Real Madrid back in 2009 and it was then when his body and habits changed drastically. Cristiano Ronaldo now eats five to six meals a day, and he tries to eat everything fresh and avoid all the sugary food. Also, he likes to work out outside the soccer training sessions. He tries to improve his physicality to have a better performance on the pitch and give his team a better advantage to win.

Even some of his world-class teammates from different clubs have spoken about Cristiano’s mindset on and off the field. These players include Patrice Evra, Kaka, Rio Ferdinand, Javier Hernandez, and Marcelo. They have talked about his mindset and the way that he practices every day with the team and how he keeps that mentality at home taking care of even the smallest details to improve as a player. Patrice Evra has talked about one day he went to eat dinner with him and after dinner Ronaldo told him he was ready to go do some workout session at his own gym. After that he said he would never go again to eat dinner with him. Ronaldo takes everything seriously to keep growing as a player and be the best soccer player in history.

His obsession with healthy food and taking care of himself goes beyond the sport. He also tries to aware of the importance of eating healthy and eating what your body needs. In the UEFA Cup 2020 (played in 2021 due to COVID-19) Ronaldo made a statement against one of the most famous soda companies in the world. In the middle of a press conference he removed the soda bottle from the desk where sponsorships set up their products and said “just water” sending a straight message to all the people that sodas are not good and that he just drinks water. Cristiano Ronaldo knows that he has a lot of influence on people because a lot of people look up to him as an example of hard work and dedication, and that is why he is trying to go beyond soccer to help society as a model of eating healthy and taking care of our bodies.