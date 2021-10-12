“Hey Glazebrook, Why Greenville University?”

Students usually envision a university and see themselves attending the four years of undergrad there, but that is not always the case; transfers are prevalent in the United States. Around one-third of college students transfer schools before earning their degree, according to The National Student Clearinghouse. The number of transfer students varies by institution but generally falls between 15% and 40% of all newly enrolled undergraduates.

Transferring can be seen as negative sometimes, but it has benefits to it. Studies have shown that transfer students do as well, if not better, as those who started as freshmen. Transferring from a two-year school to a four-year school will make your diploma only state that you graduated from the four-year school.

Media from Amber Glazebrook, edited by Shubin.

Greenville University is no stranger to this; each year the university receives new transfer students. Such is the case of volleyball player Amber Glazebrook, who is transferring from Hannibal Lagrange University. Glazebrook is an Exercise Science major who intends to be a physical therapist and open her practice facilities.

There are different ways in which you can decide how to transfer, whether you research online, view ads, or word of mouth, which was the case of Glazebrook: “a girl on my past volleyball team suggested to me that I look into Greenville’s Volleyball program.”

Volleyball and sports, in general, are big reasons why students look to transfer to Greenville University, but maybe a more significant reason is the people of the university; “all students and teachers have been kind, and the atmosphere is welcoming,” says Glazebrook.

Amber (on the far right) with her friends. Media edited by Shubin.

Transferring schools is not a simple thing to do, there are different things to keep in mind. You have to look for sound advice before transferring; inadequate advising can cost you money, you could lose credits and have to retake classes. Knowing which credits you can transfer is essential because schools might not have statewide policies or articulation agreements.

Another obstacle students face when transferring is social life. Transferring to a different school means, the majority of the time, not having friends for a few weeks. It isn’t easy to find friends in your new school, especially when you are not part of a sports team because students have already made friends and have their friend groups. It is suggested to attend campus events to meet new people; don’t be afraid, if you’re a new transfer student on Greenville’s campus, people are humble and friendly at GU!