Jon Batiste, Freedom!

Jonathan Michael Batiste is a musician that was born November 11, 1986, in Metairie, Louisiana, USA. He is an artist from the bottom to the top. Batiste started his music career when he learned how to play the drums, at the age of 8 to 12. Like the good artists in the world and music history, he did not stop playing just one instrument he moved on onto the piano to be a more complete musician until he dominated the piano. After a couple of years now Jon is also an arranger, vocalist, and composer, at the young age of 34 he has accomplished so many goals in his life, he has performed in over 40 countries around the world and he has been part of some of the most important events in the world, for example, NBA All-Sar Half Time Show 2008, National TV, HBO Series, etc.

Batiste does not feel that being an artist is enough for him and he also has a role as co-director and music curator at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. His service with the community goes beyond the stages and concerts, he is willing to help people that do not have the opportunity to be related to the music, and for them, he offers educational workshops for hundreds of people. Jon also works with a non-profit organization called “Music Unites” and they give music education to the people that do not have the opportunity or resources to get into those programs. Last but not least Jon Batiste has a marching band “The Stay Human Band” in New York City, the purpose of this band is to go around NYC sharing the beauty of music, giving happy and good energy, surrounded by good moments to the people throughout the city.

Media all credit to Bruce Weber.

Today we are going to talk about Jon´s song “Freedom”. This is a song that how that name says is talking about the liberty that people have in their lives to live and enjoy every second of it. Freedom the video clip is based in the streets of New Orleans where Jon is from. In my interpretation is related with the “The Stay Human Band” because he is singing and dancing with all the community followed by a marching band and what he is portraying and sharing in the video is the happiness and beauty of life and one of the most important things the FREEDOM that we all as humans have. He is also inviting in this song people to be happy and join him in this beautiful journey that is life. Something else really important to point out is the inclusion that he has in the video, while he is walking, dancing, and singing through the street he is inviting and sharing with everybody what he feels. This is important because does not matter what you do, what you believe, how you look like, or what color your skin is, he invites everybody to live life FREEDOM.