Who is Coach Crutchfield?

Media by Shubin & Zibo.

Coach Josh Crutchfield is 22 years old and he just graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in sports and wellness. Coach Crutchfield is getting his master’s in coaching here at Greenville University and he is also an assistant basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season. Coach Crutchfield stated what does basketball mean to him and he spoke by saying that he played his whole life until the age of 19 or 20 because that was his whole identity growing up and he just wanted to play basketball in college and not a party and do others things that college students did during college. He chose Greenville to coach because he said because it means a lot because of all the great bonding he has with his players. This is coach Crutchfield’s first year at Greenville University as an assistant basketball coach.

Made by: Nate Davidson, Shubin Ma, and Zibo Dai.