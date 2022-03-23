Famous Characters: Wrong Answers Only

Created by Jack Brummel, Liam McArthur, and Thomas Harris

In this fun event, we asked a few students to identify several different characters well known in popular culture. However, there is a twist! The student is prompted to only give wrong answers about the character, improvising them on the spot! We interview several students and let them try to incorrectly identify characters like Doctor Strange, Mario, and John Cena. This fun improv session brightens up their days, and we hope it will brighten yours up too!