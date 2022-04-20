Interview with Connect4: A GU Band

Interview by Emanuel Khamala, Luke Rushik, Alli Goering

Come on to Greenville University campus and meet Connect4, a campus band with big ambitions. In this video, Connect4 introduces its members, Aidan, Devin, Molly, and Emanuel as they share all the band’s secrets and techniques. The band reveals all their roles, rates the sound of their music, speaks about their favorite song to perform, and much more. Greenville University is lucky to have such an outgoing, energetic, and exciting new band on campus. If you’re interested in seeing Connect4 live, they will be performing at Kahunas in Greenville, on Saturday, April 23rd.

Thank you Connect4 for being a super exciting and awesome interview!