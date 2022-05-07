Bad Lip Reading of Professors

Video by Anna Baumann, Alex Arriaga, Wyatt Boyer

Have you ever wondered what was going on inside your professors’ heads? Have you ever been confused about what they were teaching? We’ve all had moments when we’ve struggled to understand something and are either too tired or too lazy to ask about it. (Some of us may even zone out in class or just not have a care in the world.) Now, we present a special video where you can hear just what exactly they’re trying to say, brought to you as a very bad lip reading of Greenville’s teachers and staff.