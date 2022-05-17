Fun things to do on Campus

Article by Kristina Velpel, Zibo Dai, Zach Nabers, Marshal Wiegand

As college students at Greenville University, we all know that it can sometimes be hard to find things to do on the weekends to have fun. I’m here to inform you that there is a lot more to do around this tiny town than you would think. I am going to tell you some of my favorite things along with some activities that other students have shared with me to do around Greenville.

media by Kristina Velpel

Most of these activities are outdoor adventures, but there are some that can be done year round as well! For instance, hiking the Gullies is a very popular activity at the beginning of the year and the end of the year when the weather is fantastic, and everyone is excited to be outside enjoying nature. Hammocking on Scott Field with the hammock stands or having picnics with your friends are always a fan favorite if you are wanting a chill afternoon outside. If you want to go for a small drive, Patriots Park down the road has a beautiful lake that Austin BeBout, a Greenville University junior, adores. He says, “It’s fun to fish there. There’s a farmer and he lets us go and fish for free. It’s a good weekend activity.” Another great thing to do outdoors that is off campus but still around town is driving over to the field station. There is a small path with a bridge and a small island in the middle of the lake where you can have fires and stargaze late at night. Durley Camp is another place that is a great outdoor spot for students to go. One of the attractions that they have is kayak rentals and heading out for a day on the lake during the day. Katie Chavez, a sophomore at Greenville University, says, “There is a peaceful feeling from the warmth of the sun and the coolness of the lake as you are on the water.”

media by Kristina Velpel

If you are here on the weekends, there are some cute little shops on the square that you can walk to. One of those shops is Evergreen, which has some unique plants and a welcoming homey atmosphere. A Greenville University freshman, Bella Johnson, says, “I love the variety and the accessibility that Evergreen presents. It’s an encouraging environment that supports good plant health and customer support.” Spruce is the sister shop to Evergreen in town and has a large variety of cute things in the boutique. Along the square, there are also food options including Toastiez, Expressions coffee shop, and The Little Dipper ice cream shop.

Of course, there are other things to do in town that don’t include being outside or walking around to different places. Over across town, there is a bowling alley that is a great hangout spot. I personally go there quite a bit to get in some practice and enjoy getting off campus with my friends for a bit. Having fun can also include getting a group of people together and having a game night or a movie night in one of the lounges in the residence halls on campus. There are televisions in most of the lounges, so being able to sit down and watch a movie is pretty easy.

Greenville University also does a very good job at sponsoring different events on campus during the week and weekends. There are usually games or tournaments of different sports teams during the weekends, so going out and supporting them is always a great thing to do, especially when you bring your friends. Greenville also has various events such as Latin Dance Nights, Milkshake of the Month, concerts of student led bands, Trivia Nights, Karaoke Nights, and so much more! There are posters all over campus throughout the year of events going on that you can be a part of.