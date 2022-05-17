Interview with Wyatt Boyer

Interview by Anna Baumann, Alex Arriaga

Greenville University is a place where you can study, play sports, work, among other options and programs available on campus. Wyatt Boyer is a clear example of how to be an exemplary student. He is double majoring in Music Industry Studies and Digital Media. In this interview, he tells us how he manages his time to cope with his student responsibilities and the multiple jobs he does on campus. Wyatt is a very busy student, and that shows how dedicated and driven he is, which is why we asked him what motivates him on a daily basis to do all what he does. He also talked about his plans for the future and what his dream job would be.