Why are students required to have a meal plan?

Our school makes it mandatory for students to pay for a meal plan. But strangely enough, there are kitchens equipped inside some student dormitory buildings. But we all need to pay for the meal plan, so what is the point of the kitchen? No one would want to pay for a meal plan and then purchase their own ingredients to cook in the kitchen. Our interview will find out why we need to pay for the meal plan, how students perceive the meal plan, and whether the food provided by the school meets the students’ expectations.